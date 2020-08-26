Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Ramaphosa's open letter against corruption rings hollow
In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the seven-page open letter in which President Cyril Ramaphosa said anger towards the ruling party is justified.
26 August 2020 - 16:47
President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to take real action against ANC members found guilty of corruption, angry South Africans said in response to the president's letter to party members on Sunday.
