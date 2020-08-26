News

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Ramaphosa's open letter against corruption rings hollow

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the seven-page open letter in which President Cyril Ramaphosa said anger towards the ruling party is justified.

26 August 2020 - 16:47 By Mawande AmaShabalala, Sthembile Cele and Andisiwe Makinana
Cyril Ramaphosa says the anger of South Africans towards corruption in the ANC is justified.
Image: Supplied

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to take real action against ANC members found guilty of corruption, angry South Africans said in response to the president's letter to party members on Sunday.

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the seven-page open letter, in which Ramaphosa said the anger of South Africans towards the ruling party is justified. 

