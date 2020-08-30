Table Talk

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on representing Zuma, 'rogue unit' report

Muzi Sikhakhane has been on the frontline since he was a rural teenager. Today his battles are fought from the bar on briefs he will take from anyone in trouble.

Muzi Sikhakhane SC doesn’t know why people are intrigued by him being Jacob Zuma’s counsel. “I think it is because I am black,” he says.



“My senior colleagues who are white have represented tax dodgers. They’ve represented Brett Kebble. They’ve represented people who sell black girls for sex. ..