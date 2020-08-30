Family tiff
Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place
Dad keeps control of his finances after family court dispute
30 August 2020 - 00:00
A 91-year-old Durban multimillionaire racehorse owner and businessman has fought off a court bid by his children and brother to appoint a curator to handle his financial affairs.
The relatives of Des Scott claim he is suffering from dementia, that his second wife, Jacky, is siphoning off his money, neglecting him and preventing them from seeing him...
