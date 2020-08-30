Cyril Ramaphosa stands firm on corruption
Ramaphosa will submit to integrity commission on CR17 funding
30 August 2020 - 00:05
Amid the bitter political battle for control of the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa this weekend said he will present himself before the party's integrity commission to answer questions relating to the funding of his 2017 campaign to become party president.
Ramaphosa made the undertaking on Friday in his opening address at a heated ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting that is to decide on his call for party leaders facing corruption charges to step away from their public and party positions "with immediate effect"...
