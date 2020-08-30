North West premier Job Mokgoro's job bound by red tape
30 August 2020 - 00:00
North West premier Job Mokgoro has complained to parliament about the national government's control of his province, telling MPs the tedious process of consulting often resulted in "a waste of time".
Mokgoro laid out his frustrations during a meeting with parliament's committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) on Wednesday...
