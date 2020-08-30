PPE sums in Eastern Cape schools just don't add up

The Eastern Cape education department seemingly bungled the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to schools after issuing a list that was riddled with inaccuracies. The list was given to the provincial legislature.

The blunders come amid calls for the government to act against those implicated in the country's PPE procurement scandal.

One of the most glaring errors in the provincial education department's list was that Beezee Bee Events had been awarded a R5.6m contract for the supply of PPE to 52 schools in the OR Tambo inland district. This was not the case.

The list also erroneously mentioned that Yolo Empire had been awarded a R5.8m contract to supply PPE to 60 schools in the Sarah Baartman district. It was given a contract of only R2.9m for 30 schools.

The list was e-mailed to the provincial legislature's committee on education on August 19 and tabled the next day.