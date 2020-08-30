Pub-goers let their hair down — and their guard as lockdown restrictions ease

After months of being starved of socialising over a meal or drink, many South Africans have shed their inhibitions — and masks — and have been partying up a storm since lockdown level 2 kicked in two weeks ago.

Scenes from many night spots, pubs and restaurants in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal show patrons disregarding social distancing norms and some establishments ignoring the drinks curfew despite concern over a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Videos on social media shot in Chartwell Drive in Umhlanga Rocks, known for its wall-to-wall restaurants, this week show patrons, without masks, partying on the street while waiting in line to enter eateries.

At one pub in Durban’s Glenwood district, patrons were seen hugging each other and some tables didn’t comply with the 2m distancing requirement.

Friends Kuthula Mthembu and Kwanele Mseleku joined others at a pub on Tuesday for their first social drink since March.