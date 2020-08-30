The Guptas

Retired judge to chair inquiry into 'missing' Gupta assets

Inquiry into shady business rescue deals, intercompany loans

Retired judge Meyer Joffe will chair a closed inquiry into how an estimated R1bn of assets, cash, high-value residential and commercial properties and mining equipment belonging to the Guptas’ Islandsite company allegedly vanished.



The disappearance is alleged to have occurred through questionable business rescue practices and irregular intercompany loans, property valuations and sales agreements...