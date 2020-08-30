SA-born professor in harassment row at Harvard
30 August 2020 - 00:00
A South Africa-born professor from Cape Town, who has carved out a successful career in the hallowed halls of Harvard, has been accused of sexual harassment.
John Comaroff, 75, one of the leading figures in Harvard's anthropology department, was placed on administrative leave on Monday by the dean of the university's arts and science faculty, Claudine Gay, after allegations that he sexually harassed students and retaliated against those who spoke out against him...
