Survivors’ blood may hold some Covid-19 relief

Hundreds of donations of blood plasma from Covid-19 survivors are sitting on ice waiting to be trialled on severely ill patients in SA.

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has been collecting the antibody-rich plasma from people who have fully recovered from the disease in the first part of a national trial to establish whether it can be an effective treatment.

As soon as it gets the green light from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), the next phase of the trial, which involves putting the plasma into patients who need it, will be rolled out.

Even though the US has authorised the emergency use of such therapies, the World Health Organisation remains cautious about endorsing the use of convalescent plasma to treat those who are ill, saying evidence from a few clinical trials have not been convincing enough.

People who have recovered from Covid-19 typically have high levels of specific antibodies, while those in the grips of the disease typically have an immune system that is overwhelmed.

The aim of the therapy is to supplement the antibody levels of patients with severe Covid-19 to assist their immune systems in mounting a defence against the virus.