News

WATCH | 'They threw Nathaniel Julies in the back of the van like he was rubbish'

Police under scrutiny after shooting of a Down syndrome teen

30 August 2020 - 00:02 By Jeff Wicks, Graeme Hosken and Iavan Pijoos

Three witnesses have given harrowing accounts of Nathaniel Julies's last moments.

Lesaine McMaster, 29, described how, moments before Julies, 16, was shot, the boy was chatting to a group of police officers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Missed the Sunday Times in print? Here's how to read the e-edition News
  2. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  3. 'Threat' on Malusi Gigaba's life probed News
  4. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News
  5. PODCAST | Ramaphosa's open letter against corruption rings hollow News

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...