ANC patron gets R77m tender for cops' masks
He's also under SIU scrutiny for dodgy Giyani water project
06 September 2020 - 00:00
The police awarded a multimillion-rand mask tender to an ANC donor who is being probed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for irregularities in connection with the R2.7bn Giyani water project.
In April, the police gave LTE Consulting a R77m tender to supply 3-million masks. LTE is owned by Thulani Majola, who is at the centre of the SIU investigation of how a project to supply water to villagers in Giyani, Limpopo, ballooned from R100m to R2.7bn - and is still incomplete...
