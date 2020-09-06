At least 20 ANC Eastern Cape members to be asked to step aside as party cleans up

Provinces submit names of members who must step down

More than 20 ANC leaders in the Eastern Cape alone could be removed from their positions because they are facing criminal charges or are being investigated for a range of crimes.



This after the ANC national executive committee decided at its special meeting last week that all leaders who face criminal charges must vacate their positions pending their court cases...