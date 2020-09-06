Sunday Morning Assessment
Busisiwe Mkhwebane tells ConCourt the Public Protector Act has an elevated status
06 September 2020 - 00:01
The public protector is an important constitutional institution. But she gets "no special elevated status. She is under the constitution and the law," counsel for the South African Revenue Service (Sars) told the Constitutional Court this week.
Sars was battling with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the highest court over whether she has the power to subpoena tax records, which the law has always treated as highly confidential...
