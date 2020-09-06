Drought tax not lifted by Cape’s dam good rains

Awash in water, city clings to levy foisted on residents years ago

Floods, overflowing dams and snowmen on Table Mountain … but the City of Cape Town refuses to drop water restrictions and extra tariffs imposed years ago when taps almost ran dry.



As of Friday, the city’s main dams were 94.3% full and set to rise further due to torrential rain this week that caused widespread flooding in Cape Town...