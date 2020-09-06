Eldos teen's death: 'apartheid' ammo link
Startling shotgun evidence in killing of Eldos teenager
06 September 2020 - 00:03
Police officers alleged to have murdered Down syndrome teen Nateniël Julies used apartheid-era ammunition - considered to be potentially lethal and inhumane - which was outlawed by the police 17 years ago.
The teen, who had only a packet of biscuits in his hands, was shot and killed near his home in Eldorado Park last week...
