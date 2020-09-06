'Grotesque MTN mast must fall'

The City of Cape Town is quick to act when residents invade public property. But residents have been waiting more than four years for the council to withdraw from a public rooftop it "invaded" with a cellphone mast in 2016.



Despite repeatedly assuring residents it would remove the mast it authorised on the roof of the Clifton Fourth Beach scout hall, the structure is still in place, much to the annoyance of residents who objected to the tower and a lease deal with MTN. Now residents' frustration has turned to fury after the failure of repeated attempts to resolve the matter, including reporting the matter to the council's executive management...