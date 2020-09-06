Lockdown pressure cooker boils away love

SA's Covid-19 lockdown has spawned a new epidemic - of broken marriages.

A company that offers online divorce and mediation services reports a 20% increase in new divorce cases after the six weeks of level 5 lockdown, and Cape Town divorce lawyer Bertus Preller said his practice had been even busier than during the usual post-holiday "divorce season" in February and March.

"Tension bred by forced proximity is a massive reason," Preller said. "Marriages that were already in trouble before the lockdown have been exposed to a situation where spouses were 24/7 in each other's presence, with no freedom."

He said a protection order had been needed in one case in which a Cape Town man was in lockdown with his wife and in-laws. The couple were now divorcing.

Preller said he had handled "a number of applications for protection orders" as a result of domestic abuse over the past three months.