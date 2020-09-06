New chair in the UCT hot seat

It’s a challenging time for the University of Cape Town, what with Covid changing education models and the faculty rocked by allegations of a culture of bullying, but the new chair of the council has known from an early age how to brave all manner of obstacles, writes Claire Keeton

Babalwa Ngonyama took the helm of the University of Cape Town council at a time when Covid-19 had shut down its ivy-draped campus and turbulence about the university’s vice-chancellor was roiling senior faculty.



But uncertainty doesn’t intimidate UCT’s first female chair of the council in a century, whose clear-eyed determination is needed to steer the university through external and internal storms...