Prasa’s ‘too tall’ locomotives to go under the knife
Lofty engines back on track to help out depleted rail fleet
06 September 2020 - 00:00
As Prasa’s Shosholoza Meyl long-distance trains get ready to start running this month, the agency is also planning to refurbish some of the “too tall” Spanish locomotives that were banned from operating shortly after they arrived in SA.
With just 12 locomotives serviceable out of its 122-strong fleet, the passenger rail agency urgently needs reliable locomotives for its long-distance trains...
