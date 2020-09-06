News

Research on signature whistles used to help endangered dolphins

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
06 September 2020 - 00:00

The whistles bottlenose dolphins use to communicate underwater are unique to each dolphin, and scientists have now made a breakthrough by using those whistles to map how big the dolphins populations are and where they travel. The breakthrough in bottlenose dolphin research could make a crucial difference to humpback dolphins, which are facing extinction.

Until now, estimates have relied on photographs, but the co-directors of the science institute Sea Search, Tess Gridley and Simon Elwen, said their use of hydrophones will change that...

