‘That one bullet ripped our family apart’: slain superhero cop ‘took her oath seriously’

“That one bullet ripped our family apart. I became a single parent instantly. No one is ever prepared for such,” Koonin said.

Grobler-Koonin was attached to the Hawks. Before joining the unit she worked, for more than a decade, in the family violence, child protection and sexual offences division.

“She worked on a lot of landmark cases and did a lot of work for children and women. She was a true champion of children and women,” said Koonin.

Grobler-Koonin is one of 40 officers killed in the line of duty between April 1 last year and 31 March this year. They were honoured on Sunday at the annual SA Police Service commemoration day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

“Sunday made it too final. The event was oxymoronic. On the one hand, I felt some sense of pride that her name will always be there for everyone to see and it felt like a huge honour, but I also felt a great sense of loss,” she said.