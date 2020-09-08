Visitors’ parking bays are out of bounds, homeowner told after neighbours sue
08 September 2020 - 05:00
A skirmish between a homeowners association and a resident over his parking habits in an upmarket Cape Town estate has reached the high court.
The Kingshaven Homeowners Association pulled out all stops to prevent Phillipus Botha from parking in visitors’ bays...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.