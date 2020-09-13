News

ANC's Zim trip: home affairs to probe whether delegation flouted lockdown rules

13 September 2020 - 00:05 By Aphiwe Deklerk, Andisiwe Makinana, Sipho Masondo and Lenin Ndebele

ANC top brass who took a taxpayer-funded junket in a South African Air Force jet to Harare this week ignored level 2 lockdown regulations, raising fresh questions about President Cyril Ramaphosa's cleanup of party and state.

The department of home affairs said yesterday it would investigate whether the passengers that flew to Harare breached national lockdown rules...

