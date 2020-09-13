News

Clicks hair advert fury: advertising chiefs' code of silence

Hair-ad outcry sparks moves to interrogate industry's 'problem'

13 September 2020 - 00:00 By JEFF WICKS and NIVASHNI NAIR

The furore around the racist hair advert that sparked a week of protest action at Clicks stores across SA this week has put entrenched structural racism and "unconscious bias" in the advertising industry into sharp focus.

The retailer has borne the brunt of widespread condemnation of the TRESemmé advert, which featured a denigrating comparison of white and black hair, but the backlash has extended to the brand's multi-national distributor, Unilever, and the boutique advertising agency where the offensive campaign was born...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Slain biker boss Timothy Lotter linked to club wars News
  2. Nkosikho Mbele: 'What I did was ubuntu' News
  3. Hot prizes & braai gifts up for grabs: buy the Sunday Times in September News
  4. New chair in the UCT hot seat News
  5. Minister 'smuggles' friend in a state jet News

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court