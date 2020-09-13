Clicks hair advert fury: advertising chiefs' code of silence

Hair-ad outcry sparks moves to interrogate industry's 'problem'

The furore around the racist hair advert that sparked a week of protest action at Clicks stores across SA this week has put entrenched structural racism and "unconscious bias" in the advertising industry into sharp focus.



The retailer has borne the brunt of widespread condemnation of the TRESemmé advert, which featured a denigrating comparison of white and black hair, but the backlash has extended to the brand's multi-national distributor, Unilever, and the boutique advertising agency where the offensive campaign was born...