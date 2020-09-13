Clicks hair advert fury: advertising chiefs' code of silence
Hair-ad outcry sparks moves to interrogate industry's 'problem'
13 September 2020 - 00:00
The furore around the racist hair advert that sparked a week of protest action at Clicks stores across SA this week has put entrenched structural racism and "unconscious bias" in the advertising industry into sharp focus.
The retailer has borne the brunt of widespread condemnation of the TRESemmé advert, which featured a denigrating comparison of white and black hair, but the backlash has extended to the brand's multi-national distributor, Unilever, and the boutique advertising agency where the offensive campaign was born...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.