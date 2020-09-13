Concern for kids halts penalty for school head

The owner of a South African school for autistic children, whom the labour court called an "abusive narcissist", stands to have computers, surveillance systems and even a jungle gym at her state-of-the-art facility attached and sold at auction.



The attachment is in lieu of a R250,000 constructive dismissal claim against school owner Rosanna Riback by former teachers Rudi Janse van Vuuren and Karin van der Walt, who took her to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). The teachers left their jobs at Riback's Centre for Autism Research and Education in 2017...