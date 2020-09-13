DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane
13 September 2020 - 00:00
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the outcomes of the party's policy conference last week have vindicated his decision to resign last year.
The DA adopted a resolution at the digital conference that it does not recognise the existence of race. And party insiders indicated that the DA would not support any legislation and policies that seek to address the socioeconomic injustices of apartheid...
