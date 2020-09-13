DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango calls it a day

Mncwango says some in the party never accepted him

The DA's leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango, will not stand for re-election when the province chooses new leaders next year.



Mncwango, 41, told the Sunday Times he would take time off to pursue PhD studies after serving two terms as party leader in the province...