Government spending millions on ‘outside’ teachers, camps
‘We fall on groups whose primary interest is profit’
13 September 2020 - 00:00
Education experts and teacher unions have slammed some provinces for hosting matric camps and outsourcing the teaching of some subjects to private companies.
The Eastern Cape education department budgeted R267.2m for its Learner Attainment Improvement Strategy (LAIS), which includes matric camps...
