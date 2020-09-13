'It's economic sabotage in the heart of SA': expert on Prasa cable theft, vandalism

Stations are bricked up, hacked-off cables dangle over the lines, and the tracks are just open land for people ’s makeshift homes. This is the face of SA’s commuter rail as plans are launched to stop the rot

Cable gantries and even entire train stations are being plundered across SA - and the economic impact of the wholesale theft and sabotage of Metrorail's commuter rail network is going to hit all of us hard, economists and transport experts warn.



Just seven of Metrorail's 34 commuter lines are currently operating countrywide (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2020-09-13-in-pictures-prasa-cable-theft-and-vandalism/) - and then only with reduced services - as the agency grapples with the results of large-scale looting by cable thieves...