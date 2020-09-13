Local springhare is top hopper

Australians may think the kangaroo is the world champion for hopping on its back feet, but new research suggests the title really belongs to a small South African rodent.



A study in the Journal of Anatomy says "the diminutive springhare is a bit better at hopping than its more famous Australian counterpart, the kangaroo, at least when it comes to muscle-tendon design, and implications for fast and accelerative hopping"...