Restaurant owner says battling leukaemia 'felt like a lockdown'

When SA went into lockdown in March, it was groundhog day for Cape Town restaurant owner Massimo Orione.



In 2012, Orione spent several months in isolation in his native Italy after a bone marrow transplant to treat leukaemia. His fledgling Hout Bay restaurant almost folded under a caretaker manager but bounced back to be named best pizzeria in Africa last year...