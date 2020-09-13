Spectre of new Covid-19 surge hangs over holiday season

With a viable vaccine still estimated to be at least a year away, it remained unclear whether infection led to immunity in patients who recovered or how long it would last. The possibility of "herd immunity" across the country was another unknown.

What people could control was their behaviour, she said. "We cannot slack off. We have to stick with those non-pharmaceutical interventions like maintaining distance, wearing our masks, and washing our hands."

Dr Nicholas Crisp, a public health specialist deployed to oversee the health department's response to the pandemic in the Western Cape, said SA should bear in mind how a resurgence in Covid-19 would exacerbate other health issues.

"Everybody is acutely aware that there are legion patients in communities who need care," Crisp said.

"Now is not the time to be complacent and start planning holidays and parties that create the next wave. We need to take responsibility for our own health."

Professor Hlonipha Mokoena, a historian at the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research, said some people might have scrapped holiday plans as priorities have shifted.

"Going on holiday once seemed a necessity, but things that once seemed like a pleasant idea might now seem unpleasant," she said.