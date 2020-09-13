Table Talk

WATCH | Meet Tyson Ngubeni: the funnyman behind Bob O’Connor

A fictional American news correspondent has been having South Africans in stitches on social media, but the man behind the fiction is even more fascinating, writes Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi

Bob O’Connor, the country’s most famous American news correspondent, turns 48 tomorrow.



He was raised in Madison, Wisconsin; he went to the prom with Paula Jenkins in 1990 and worked undercover for the CIA for 16 years … as a barista...