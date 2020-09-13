News

Table Talk

WATCH | Meet Tyson Ngubeni: the funnyman behind Bob O’Connor

A fictional American news correspondent has been having South Africans in stitches on social media, but the man behind the fiction is even more fascinating, writes Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi

13 September 2020 - 00:00 By Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi

Bob O’Connor, the country’s most famous American news correspondent, turns 48 tomorrow.

He was raised in Madison, Wisconsin; he went to the prom with Paula Jenkins in 1990 and worked undercover for the CIA for 16 years … as a barista...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Slain biker boss Timothy Lotter linked to club wars News
  2. Nkosikho Mbele: 'What I did was ubuntu' News
  3. Hot prizes & braai gifts up for grabs: buy the Sunday Times in September News
  4. New chair in the UCT hot seat News
  5. Minister 'smuggles' friend in a state jet News

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court