ANC's step-aside ruling deals blow to Zandile Gumede faction
20 September 2020 - 00:00
The ANC decision that leaders facing legal battles be excluded from political activity has weakened former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's faction ahead of the party's eThekwini regional conference, as several of her key allies are facing charges or being investigated.
This means Gumede and some of her supporters who may be asked to step aside from party positions cannot stand for election or participate in meetings preparing for the regional elective conference...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.