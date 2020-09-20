ANC's step-aside ruling deals blow to Zandile Gumede faction

The ANC decision that leaders facing legal battles be excluded from political activity has weakened former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's faction ahead of the party's eThekwini regional conference, as several of her key allies are facing charges or being investigated.



This means Gumede and some of her supporters who may be asked to step aside from party positions cannot stand for election or participate in meetings preparing for the regional elective conference...