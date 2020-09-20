Cape Town 'ghost squad' spooks speedsters and illegal racers
20 September 2020 - 00:00
Speeding Cape Town motorcyclists on superbikes have met their match. High-speed additions to the city’s “ghost squad” are helping traffic cops catch illegal street racers and motorcyclists.
“Members of the squad went for advanced driving training so they are able to handle the vehicles safely at high speeds,” said mayoral committee member for safety & security JP Smith. Three motorcyclists were recently arrested after a high-speed chase on the N1...
