Table Talk

In the end it’s our country and we must fix it, says Malegapuru Makgoba

Apart from holding the post of health ombud and doing coronavirus vaccine research, the much-accomplished professor Malegapuru William Makgoba now also has one of SA’s toughest jobs as interim chair of Eskom — which he wryly likens to being Bafana Bafana coach. Nadine Dreyer spoke to him

There’s a strange dimension to the timing of my interview with professor Malegapuru William Makgoba. One of the many positions he currently occupies is that of interim chair of Eskom, and I ask him what alarmed him the most about the state of the embattled behemoth. “The fact that so many outsiders could come in and run the place,” he replies.



The next day there are yet more gobsmacking revelations at the Zondo commission detailing the rapacious looting that brought Eskom to its knees. Suzanne Daniels, former head of legal and compliance at Eskom, reveals she once stopped at a petrol station near Megawatt Park and Gupta enforcer Salim Essa pulled up in a black Maserati to offer her an R800m bribe if she “worked” with the Gupta gang...