Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error

The Gauteng business owner linked to an R800m personal protective equipment (PPE) tender says he was shocked when he saw the figures in the health department's commitment letter because his quotation had been for one-tenth of the "staggering" amount.

Harvey Buthelezi, executive chair of HSB Mercantile, said that in the end he received orders worth just over R6m from the department, and he is still owed more than R2m. He said errors by health department officials resulted in his R87m quotation ballooning to R873m - before the contract was chopped to R4.6m.

Buthelezi was thrust into the spotlight when a list of companies that benefited from the Gauteng health department's PPE procurement programme circulated on social media.

His company and more than 100 others are the subject of an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) following allegations of collusion, overpricing and violations of supply chain management processes.

Buthelezi has already been interviewed by the SIU. The corruption-busting unit wanted to know how he got to know about the opportunity to supply PPE and if his company met state procurement requirements.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit was investigating all contracts in Gauteng, including those awarded to Buthelezi. "We are checking if they were awarded properly. We are investigating if there was collusion and overpricing."

Kganyago added that just because the SIU was investigating someone did not necessarily mean there had been wrongdoing.