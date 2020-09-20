Nigerians fear xenophobia and violence in march on crime
20 September 2020 - 00:00
The Nigerian Union SA (Nusa) has warned that a planned march to the Nigerian embassy in Pretoria next week to protest against crime has strong xenophobic overtones and could spark violence.
A pamphlet for the protest, planned by an organisation called Action for Change (AFC), reads: #SaveOurChildren their lives matter too. No to GBV. No to human trafficking. We can't be silenced anymore. We plead to all South Africans to come and join us as we do a demonstration protest on the Nigerian Embassy."..
