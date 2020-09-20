News

'No-one deserves to die like that': How slain detective Charl Kinnear was left exposed

Why was top gang buster's security removed, widow asks after grisly killing

20 September 2020 - 00:05 By Philani Nombembe

The assassination of a leading detective has brought the Western Cape's bloody underworld war to a chilling new level and a defining moment, an expert in organised crime said on Saturday.

The warning came as police unleashed an intensive operation across Cape Town to trace three hitmen seen in security camera footage running away from the scene of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear's murder outside his Bishop Lavis home on Friday afternoon...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dr Beale’s theatre of nightmares: Families blame paediatric surgeon for kids' ... News
  2. Did red tape keep 'theatre of nightmares' Dr Beale in practice? News
  3. Hot prizes & braai gifts up for grabs: buy the Sunday Times in September News
  4. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  5. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...