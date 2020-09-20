'No-one deserves to die like that': How slain detective Charl Kinnear was left exposed

Why was top gang buster's security removed, widow asks after grisly killing

The assassination of a leading detective has brought the Western Cape's bloody underworld war to a chilling new level and a defining moment, an expert in organised crime said on Saturday.



The warning came as police unleashed an intensive operation across Cape Town to trace three hitmen seen in security camera footage running away from the scene of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear's murder outside his Bishop Lavis home on Friday afternoon...