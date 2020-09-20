Prisoner who accused John Hlophe of planning 'hit' has history of similar claims
Inmate facing charges of lying about prior 'assassination plan'
20 September 2020 - 00:00
A prisoner who blew the whistle on an alleged plot to assassinate Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath has been accused of making allegations about assassination plots twice before.
When he was arrested in 2017 in the Eastern Cape, he was accused of having called a prominent businessman to claim that a hit had been taken out on him...
