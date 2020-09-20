Surgeon Peter Beale goes into hiding after murder of co-accused Dr Munshi
Paediatric surgeon disappears hours after suspected 'hit' on anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi
20 September 2020 - 00:03
Just hours after his colleague was gunned down in Johannesburg this week, paediatric surgeon professor Peter Beale fled his home and went into hiding.
Even his family has not had contact with him and does not know where he is...
