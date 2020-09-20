Fraud

UAE royal’s millions sink with broke yacht firm

Sultan trails R18m allegedly blown by top SA boat builder

Sultan Ahmed Ghunou Al-Hameli was promised his dream yacht: a luxury cruising catamaran to be built by one of SA’s top boat builders.



Six years later the enraged United Arab Emirates royal is piecing together an incomplete paper trail of his misspent millions after he fell victim to a R100m alleged ponzi scheme described in court liquidation proceedings...