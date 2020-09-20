'When are you going to pay our Covid claim': Midlands billboards call out insurance ‘bully’

Two new features have been added to the scenic route along the N3 highway in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands — 12m x 2.5m billboards accusing Guardrisk Insurance of being a bully for refusing to fully honour a Covid-19 claim.



A wedding and events venue in Nottingham Road, Brahman Hills, and a restaurant, the Windmills Kitchen, erected the billboards a week ago after the insurer offered to pay only 20% of their R13m claim...