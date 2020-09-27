News

Zim flight: ANC, state stay mum on repayment plan

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
27 September 2020 - 00:00

There is a veil of secrecy around how the ANC will reimburse the state for the costs of transporting a group of party bigwigs to Zimbabwe in a South African Air Force jet.

The ANC and the department of defence this week did not answer questions on the amount the ruling party must pay and how the bill will be settled...

