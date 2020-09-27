News

Following ancient tracks to find why we got so smart

The tracks of a large, now extinct bird.

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
27 September 2020 - 00:00

Giant flamingos, enormous zebras and coastal giraffe — our ancestors in the southern Cape had unusual neighbours by today’s standards, judging by the tracks they left in the sand.

Hundreds of recently discovered fossilised track-ways have allowed scientists to turn back the clock to the time of the first modern humans, with surprising results...

