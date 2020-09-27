News

‘Idle hands’ busy as grisly killings rock Pampierstad

Jeff Wicks Senior reporter
27 September 2020 - 00:00

In the final moments of his life, before his head was hacked from his body, teenager Lucky Taolo was tortured.

A cross was branded on his stomach, and his body dumped in a ditch a stone’s throw from his home in Pampierstad, in the heart of the rural Northern Cape...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'No-one deserves to die like that': How slain detective Charl Kinnear was left ... News
  2. Hot prizes & braai gifts up for grabs: buy the Sunday Times in September News
  3. Pete Mihalik murder clues in suspect's fancy shoes News
  4. Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error News
  5. Order to kill Pete Mihalik was issued in jail cell News

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...