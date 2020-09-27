News

'It's basically out of control': Militants raze luxury Moz lodge

Escalating insurgency in Cabo Delgado behind island attack

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
27 September 2020 - 00:00

The phone call was not unexpected, but no less shocking: Henry Pitman’s luxury island resort had been burnt to the ground by armed militants.

Vamizi Lodge, the ultimate dream getaway that was officially opened by Nelson Mandela in 2006, was now a puff of smoke drifting out to sea...

