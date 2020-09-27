Joburg school criticised over handling of girl’s ‘shoving’ charge

The Gauteng education department has told Rand Park High in Johannesburg to re-admit a girl who stopped going to school out of fear after allegedly being “shoved” by her former boyfriend on the school grounds.



The 15-year-old’s mother said she removed her from school after the incident with her former boyfriend, who is 16 and also a pupil at Rand Park High...