ANC's decision to remove IFP mayor in KZN could kill ANC-IFP Joburg pact

The ANC-led Johannesburg coalition could collapse if the ANC does not reverse a decision to remove the IFP mayor of a small town in KwaZulu-Natal.



That is the threat from IFP leaders after some of the party's councillors in Mtubatuba colluded with their ANC counterparts to elect Thobelani Ncamphalala of the ANC as the new mayor after passing a vote of no confidence in the IFP's Velenkosini Gumede...